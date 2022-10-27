Home World Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces multiple economic challenges
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces multiple economic challenges

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces multiple economic challenges

First Financial 2022-10-27 09:25:35

On the 25th local time, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak officially replaced Truss, who had been in office for just over a month, as the British Prime Minister. Analysts pointed out that from the perspective of the economic field, a series of problems such as slow economic growth, severe inflation, and soaring living costs for the British have not been effectively alleviated so far. Sunak not only faces many challenges, but it is more difficult to deal with than it was more than a month ago.

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces multiple economic challenges

