Suncoast Chapter of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Honors Meteorologists Deborah Martorell, Ada Monzón, and Journalist Mayra Acevedo with Emmy Silver Circle Award

“The Suncoast Chapter of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has recently honored three distinguished individuals in the field of meteorology and journalism. Deborah Martorell, a meteorologist from Las Noticias, Ada Monzón, a meteorologist from NotiCentro, and Mayra Acevedo, a journalist from WIPR-PR, were all awarded the prestigious Emmy Silver Circle Award.

The recognition brought a wave of emotions for the recipients, as expressed by Martorell on social media. She wrote, “A very special night with many emotions,” acknowledging the recognition given to Acevedo and Monzón by the board of directors of the academy. Martorell further conveyed her gratitude to the audience, who have been a constant source of inspiration even during challenging times. She described it as a privilege to serve the viewers through the captivating medium of television.

Similarly, Ada Monzón, the head of meteorology at NotiCentro, expressed her gratitude for receiving the award and extended congratulations to her colleagues. Monzón mentioned the unforgettable evening they shared with their families and loved ones and expressed her appreciation to Puerto Rico.

Reflecting on her career journey, Mayra Acevedo, the WIPR-TV communicator, revealed that she began as a weather reporter on Channel 13 in English. She saw the Silver Circle Award as a unique closing to a chapter in her life. Acevedo emphasized that the award was not solely hers but belonged to all the dedicated individuals such as cameramen, editors, producers, and mentors who have supported her throughout her career.

The Emmy Silver Circle Award holds immense significance in recognizing the excellence and contributions of these talented individuals in the television industry. Their dedication and commitment to their craft have undoubtedly earned them this prestigious honor. Congratulations to Deborah Martorell, Ada Monzón, and Mayra Acevedo on this remarkable achievement!”