Sunday horoscope beginning July 2023 | Fun

Read the weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023 brings you difficulties in the first days of this week. Pressure, tension and tension from the business environment create dissatisfaction for you. You will have the feeling that you cannot see a way out of the situation with the new changes, but the horoscope advises you to be patient. When one door closes, another opens. As early as the weekend, you can expect news that will change your way of thinking. Everything goes well in love, you have great support from your partner. Your best days will be Thursday and Saturday.

BIK

Your weekly horoscope predicts interesting events in the love field. The beginning of the week brings interesting and sudden acquaintances that will attract your attention. Finally you want to focus on your private life, you are too focused on your career. The stars say that this is an ideal moment to introduce healthy habits. Positive energy will awaken in you the motivation that you lacked in the previous period. The first Sunday of July will clearly show whether you want adventures or a stable emotional relationship this summer. Your best days will be Monday and Wednesday.

GEMINI

The beginning of the week is reserved for work, order, discipline. Get ready for a lot of responsibilities, whether they are planned or not. Aspects in the first week of this month want to test your resilience, and the most diligent will receive a reward. These are the days in which a lot of sacrifice awaits you. Put your social life on pause and prioritize clearly. Many Geminis are waiting for financial progress or a better business position. Small disagreements are possible in love. Lack of attention can be a problem, but communication is the key to success. Your best days will be Friday and Sunday.

RAK

The weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023 brings you popularity. You don’t want to stay at home and search for meeting new places in the city and new people every day. The stars say that you can expect to meet a person who was close to you in the past. Emotions are in focus, and uncertainty will rule over you. Astrologers advise you to be honest with yourself, and then with others. Maybe this Sunday is a turning point in your life, at least when it comes to emotions. Avoid overeating and introduce physical activity. Your best days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

LAV

A week of great opportunities! A lot of success in business follows. This is the moment when you will have the freedom to show your skills in full glory, and excellent results will show how much you can do. You will be an example to many, and with good energy you will attract good events. In the middle of Sunday, you can also expect good news from a family member. Perfect time for a short trip, new experiences and romance. Busy Leos are waiting for a great gesture from their partner, while singles can expect to “delete” their solo status. New love on the horizon! Your best days will be Monday and Sunday.

VIRGIN

You are quite tense this Sunday. An unclear relationship with a person you like can disturb you in doing other things. The horoscope advises you to face the truth, because avoiding it prolongs your bad mood. Pay attention to the people you reveal your plans to and try to keep as much as possible to yourself. Possible cooperation with someone from abroad or a business offer that involves going abroad. Listen to your intuition and don’t let the environment influence you. Increase your vitamin intake. Your best days will be Thursday and Saturday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023 warns you about communication during this period. Hasty reactions, decisions and words spoken in affect can cost you a lot. Try to think carefully before you act. Stay away from toxic people and take advice from an older male. If you are looking for a new job, this is the ideal moment to take the initial steps. Busy Libra faces tension in their relationship with their partner, while free ones can expect flirting during the weekend. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

SCORPIO

Work is the focus of your weekly horoscope. You’re completing important tasks and big projects at full speed, and now you’re ready to take a little more risk. An excellent period for all those engaged in private business, the financial situation will improve significantly. The advice is not to spend on unnecessary things, because already in the middle of the week unplanned expenses are possible. You’ll have plenty of offers when it comes to a potential partner, but it seems like you’ll be putting yourself first this Sunday. Personal progress is more fulfilling for you right now. Your best days will be Monday and Wednesday.

SAGITTARIUS

Your weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023 brings you monotony. You are eager for adventure, change and challenges, both in the business and private fields. This can also be a period of “calm before the storm”, and patience is the key to success. At the very beginning, expect a serious and honest conversation with your partner that can change a lot. It is important to be honest about your feelings, ambitions and needs. There are no significant changes at work, unless you take the initiative yourself. Sleep disturbances are possible. Your best days will be Thursday and Friday.

CAPRICORN

The weekly horoscope advises you to reduce the circle of people you spend time with. You cannot boast of their sincerity, although you see in them an escape from essential problems. This will be the week when you clarify exactly who wants you well and who is there for any benefit. Everything is going well in love, but the stars say that you are wondering if you are in the right place. A person from the past is running around in your head. Be honest. Free Capricorns like their solo status. Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

You are bored and this could get you into trouble because you will do some reckless things just to have fun. Due to your arrogance, disagreements with colleagues are possible, watch your behavior. Don’t try to prove yourself right, but be willing to listen to other people’s opinions. This Sunday you will learn an important lesson that you needed. You have no problems in love, your partner provides you with unreserved support. Your best days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from July 3 to 9, 2023 brings you a great mood! Many Pisces will decide on big changes when it comes to work. Show your creative side and believe in what you do. It is not a favorable week for taking out loans or signing important contracts. If you plan to renovate your home, do it! Everything goes well in love, your partner has a great surprise in store for you. Enjoy! Your best days will be Monday and Sunday.

