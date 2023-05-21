Sunday horoscope | Fun | Horoscope

Read the weekly horoscope from May 22 to 28, 2023!

Read it weekly horoscope from May 22 to 28, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from May 22 to 28, 2023 brings you a slightly faster Sunday. You’ll have to get more stuck at work to meet deadlines. Try to clearly demarcate your business and private life. You don’t need socializing and romance at work. At the end of the week, you will expect cash flow or repayment of loans. Your best days will be Wednesday and Thursday.

BIK

This Sunday is promising for Taurus. Just start it well, show your effort at work, school, some activity and people will recognize and reward it. Otherwise, quarrels, discussions with loved ones and unnecessary stress await you. Busy Tauruses will be in “seventh heaven”. Enjoy the little moments of attention and try to reciprocate in kind. Those who are free do not know where they will go first. Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

GEMINI

At the very start of this week, you will be motivated for new business ventures. Do not give up easily on your desires and intentions, but push them to the end. Your energy and excellent communication skills alone will attract people around you. Don’t be shy to refresh old contacts. So you will in the future! A little storm awaits you in love, but also a calm sea at the end of Sunday. The more you give, the more you will receive in return. Your best days will be Wednesday and Saturday.

RAK

Get ready for more effort and nervousness at work. People seem unwilling and unable to understand you. Perhaps you should change your approach or angle of view. Do not allow yourself to get involved in the gossip of your colleagues. You could expose yourself very quickly, which would affect your reputation. If you are thinking about buying real estate, be patient a little longer. Better be careful how you save money. Avoid stressful situations. Your best days will be Friday and Sunday.

LAV

This Sunday you won’t know where you’re hitting. You have loaded yourself with so many things and obligations and now you are slowly getting out of the chaos. Do not be stubborn, but seek help from close people. It’s a good opportunity for cooperation, compensating jobs, but slowly – finish what you started first. Free Leos are eager for attention and love. Maybe it’s time to settle down. Those who are busy should work on communication with their partner. Your best days will be Saturday and Sunday.

VIRGIN

Virgos, no matter how much you want to say everything that’s on your mind, hold back this Sunday or do it more wisely. You could very easily get into arguments and receive certain sanctions at work. If you have a private business, new business collaborations await you. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. At the end of the week, you will be invited to an important event. Be open-minded and ready for new people! Your best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

VACANCY

The weekly horoscope from May 22 to 28, 2023 brings you news on the business front. You will receive a promotion, a new position or important responsibilities. Set boundaries in time and let them know how much you value yourself. This is no time for loans. If you really need them, turn to trusted people. During this week, share the love you have kept to yourself for a long time. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

SCORPIO

Scorpios will feel the consequences of their (not) work on their skin this Sunday. If you have been diligent, you will reap the fruits of your labor. Otherwise, you could find yourself in a crisis. It will definitely be a lesson for you in the future. It is an ideal time to think about additional income. Cash in on your talent or hobby. You want so much in love, but are afraid to initiate first. Get out of your comfort zone and give yourself a chance to get what you deserve. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

SAGITTARIUS

This week, pay attention to deadlines, promises and organization in general. Maybe it is better to stop for a while, see where you are and in which direction you are going. Otherwise, you won’t be productive at all. You are too open in love, maybe even more so than your partner. Pay attention! During arguments, your partner could use this against you. Move more, physical activity will have a positive effect on thinking. Your best days will be Tuesday and Thursday.

CAPRICORN

You are strong with words, but you will get stuck in actions this week. You lack focus and discipline. It’s time to make a clear plan and talk to yourself – what do you want and what is possible? Do not get too carried away by false promises from people around you. You could just waste your time, money and nerves. Pay more attention in traffic. Your best days will be Wednesday and Friday.

AQUARIUS

This Sunday is promising for Aquarians. Just try not to get into unnecessary discussions and impose your opinion. It could bother new people, especially at work, and then you didn’t do anything. It’s okay to have your own opinion, but it’s how you market it that matters. Love is the last item for you right now, but casual socializing will please you. Just avoid giving false hopes. Be direct! Your best days will be Friday and Sunday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from May 22 to 28, 2023 tells you to focus on your tasks and responsibilities. Help your colleagues as much as you can, but don’t let yourself suffer. You give yourself too much for people who wouldn’t lift a finger for you. At the end of Sunday, new acquaintances await you, which could easily turn into something more. Do not rush, give yourself time and enjoy small and sweet moments. Possible problems with allergies. Your best days will be Monday and Thursday.

