World

Sunday is a day of mourning in Montenegro Info

The authorities of Montenegro have decided that Sunday will be a day of mourning in that country due to two mass murders in Serbia in which 17 people died and 21 were wounded.

Source: SRNA/Zorica Simeunović

At today’s telephone session, the Government of Montenegro declared May 7 as a day of mourning “due to the suffering of citizens of Serbia, who tragically lost their lives”.

Flags will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of all state institutions, local governments and public institutions.

Entertainment and cultural programs in public places, as well as the broadcasting of music in catering facilities, are prohibited, the Government of Montenegro announced.

It is also stated that the media are obliged to adjust their program content to the day of mourning.

Eight children and a security guard were killed on Wednesday in an armed attack by a 13-year-old student at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade. Six students and a teacher were wounded, and the attacker was arrested.

In the villages of Malo Orašje and Dubona near Mladenovac, an attacker killed eight people and wounded 14 on Thursday.

(Beta)

