Sunrise Business launches Business Ready option for SMEs

Business Ready Mobile is available in all Sunrise shops, in the online shop and from business partners.

DREAM BIG. DO BIG. The Sunrise Business brand promise is aimed at companies of all sizes. «Small businesses represent 90% of companies in Switzerland, therefore we believe it is important to offer them solutions that respond to their specific needs»he claims Robert RedeleanuChief Business Officer di Sunrise. And he adds: «With the Business Ready options, we offer small businesses even more effective support».

Business Ready Mobile

Business Ready Mobile it is the first option available immediately in all Sunrise points of sale, in the online shop and at commercial partners throughout Switzerland and is aimed at small businesses that use the products of the Up Mobile range. Paying CHF 10.– extra per month for each subscription, you will receive two additional data SIM cards and three security solution licenses Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security for Small Business.

The latter is supported by both iOS and Android devices as well as Chrome OS and protects against threats including phishing, malware, infected apps, unsafe networks and outdated versions of operating systems. Furthermore, with the Business Ready Mobile option, customers are offered a 24/7 assistance service and a free verification of their business infrastructure. The Business Ready Mobile option is sold at a promotional price to the first customers to purchase it.

During the year vMore Business Ready options will be added to complete the range, in order to provide small businesses with greater security and broad support for Internet and landline telephony.

Business Ready options allow small businesses to focus on business continuity, while Sunrise Business offers them professional support regarding connectivity and security of connected devices. This will allow customers to fully focus on their core business and pursue business goals with peace of mind.