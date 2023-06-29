Sunrise indexes prices to inflation as of July 1, 2023

The importance and use of digital infrastructures has grown steadily over the past 10 years; prices, on the other hand, have fallen thanks to strong competition, innovative technologies and high cost efficiency. To optimize the digital daily life of its customers, Sunrise has significantly expanded its network and servicesi, continuing to invest to ensure the best quality of network, products, content and services.

However, like many other companies and industries, Sunrise also has to deal with an iInflation Showing No Signs of Surrender: due to the increase in energy, operating and labor costs, it has become, in fact, more expensive to offer products and services. The additional costs due to inflation are not fully integrated into the basic monthly fees, but only partially.

The increase for Sunrise customers

Sunrise will increase the basic monthly fees by around 4 percentage points from July 1, 2023; therefore, for existing Sunrise Up subscriptions, the price increase varies between CHF 0.90 and CHF 2.90 for each subscription, for those of yallo is around CHF 1.– and for those of Lebara at CHF 0.95 each.

However, this change does not affect prepaid offers, device installment payments (device purchase plan), options and connection fee (calls/mobile data). Further information is available on page web of the company.

nLPD

In view of the new data protection law (nLPD), which will come into force on 1 September 2023, Sunrise adjusts the data protection provisions in the GTC, describing how the company processes and protects its customers’ data . In line with industry standards, Sunrise also adds an inflation clause to the general terms and conditions. This establishes that Sunrise can adjust the price of its services for inflation once a year. However, in order to ensure price stability, Sunrise will not carry out any further inflation indexing of subscriptions before 2025.

The new general terms and conditions of Sunrise and a comparison with the previous version can be found at www.sunrise.ch/cgc The general terms and conditions of the other brands remain unchanged.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

