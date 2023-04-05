Sunrise is the first telecom operator to launch Mobile Private Networks (MPN) on 5G in partnership with Nokia

Tailored networks for campuses offer real-time responsiveness, guaranteed bandwidths and secure data flow within corporate communication networks and is therefore of great interest to manufacturers, healthcare providers, logistics and construction companies.

Sunrise has already started implementing Mobile Private Networks for several companies. For example, a proof of concept is currently underway with Syngenta. MPNs will form the basis for new applications in smart business concepts in the future.

«With its Mobile Private Network via 5G, Sunrise becomes the leading network operator in Switzerland by offering a solution that provides companies with private and completely self-sufficient networks in their business premises. Our customers will benefit from our core competencies in planning, building and operating a world-leading mobile network, which corresponds to the highest possible security standards» he declares Robert RedeleanuChief Business Officer di Sunrise. «By fully connecting employees, machines, processes and applications, Sunrise’s MPN solution serves as a trailblazer and enables companies to continue their revolutionary journey to the next level of digital business.”

The benefits of an MPN

Mobile Private Networks (MPN) ensure that critical operational data never leaves the corporate infrastructure, ensuring the highest possible level of security in communications between employees, equipment and various corporate locations.

This makes possible theinstallation of mobile phone systems on corporate campuses, which offer all the advantages of the 5G standard: high speeds at the optical fiber level and low latency in data transmission. In this way, companies enjoy uninterrupted real-time communication and benefit from enormous capabilities for the Internet of Things (IoT), with up to 1 million networked devices per square kilometre. In addition, Sunrise offers its customers dedicated Service Management and guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLA).

MPN’s first collaboration with technology partner Nokia

To offer its dedicated MPN solution, Sunrise collaborates with Nokia, the leading technology partner in private wireless networks. The Swiss telecommunications company is a certified Nokia partner and has excellent access to the company’s solutions, expert knowledge and resources.

Stephane Haulbert, Nokia Global Partner Sales Europe, «We are thrilled to welcome Sunrise Business to our extensive partner ecosystem. By partnering with Sunrise we can expand our reach and transform industries with our cutting-edge communications solutions, making businesses more productive, safe and secure.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in transportation, energy, enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector industries worldwide. It has also extended its expertise to more than 560 large private wireless customers worldwide, across a broad range of industries, and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the world‘s leading provider of private wireless networks.

“We are delighted to be the first Swiss network operator to partner with Nokia to offer our customers this MPN solution. Among other things, we benefit from Nokia’s broad partner ecosystem, which includes well-known application, device and domain providers.” says Robert Redeleanu.

Start of the first projects

Sunrise has already started implementing Mobile Private Networks with several companies; a Proof of Concept is currently underway with Syngenta. MPNs form the basis for new applications in the Smart Factory: Sunrise wants to best support companies on their way to an even more intelligent and digital business. Other areas of use for MPNs are, for example, logistics, healthcare and construction.

In addition to the dedicated Mobile Private Network solution, Sunrise is also adopting the Hybrid Mobile Private Network and other approaches. The introduction of these product solutions will take place gradually, depending on the needs of the customers to whom we will offer our consultancy service and tailor-made solutions.