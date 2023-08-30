Sunwing Airlines Plane Incident at Frank País International Airport in Holguín: Investigation Underway

Sunwing Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway at Frank País International Airport in Holguín

Holguín, Cuba – A Sunwing Airlines plane carrying passengers on flight number SWG645 from Holguín to Montreal experienced an incident that caused the aircraft to veer off the runway during takeoff. The incident occurred at the Frank País International Airport on August 29th at approximately 8:35 pm.

According to the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services SA, the Sunwing Airlines B737-800 aircraft exceeded the limits during a turn maneuver, resulting in the collapse of the landing gear. There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew on board.

Initial speculation suggested that the incident may have been caused by poor weather conditions, although this has yet to be confirmed. The Cuban airport authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause.

As a result of the incident, the immobilized aircraft had to be removed from the runway by technicians. For safety reasons, the Frank País International Airport had to divert three planned operations to alternate airports. The affected flights were Swift Air SWQ281, Sunwing Airline SWG641, and Viva Aerobus VIV417.

Fortunately, normal operations at the airport resumed on Wednesday after the aircraft was successfully relocated. The Cuban News Agency (ACN) reported that the airport is now functioning as usual, with no disruptions to flights.

Juan Pablo Contreras, a journalist from ACN, stated on his Facebook profile that the terminal is now observing “normalcy and operability” following the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.