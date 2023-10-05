Super Cup 2023: Coton Sport is champion of champions of Cameroon ~ Badalfohmoh

After a poor performance in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League last August, the reigning Cameroonian champion soothed the hearts of his supporters yesterday Sunday in Douala, by overcoming Fovu club of Baham (2-0 ).

I followed the meeting between the two Cameroonian champions with great interest. And I can assure you that Garoua sports cotton, will be able to start the 2023-2024 sports season on a satisfactory note. The club is sacred champion of Cameroon football champions 2023, after his victory (2-0) over Fovu club de Bahamasyesterday Sunday, October 1 at the Reunification stadium in Douala.

The cotton farmers were able to do well in this meeting which pitted them, champion of Cameroon, against the winner of the Cameroon Football Cup. Thanks to Patient Wassou and Azize Bassane, authors of the two goals of the game. The first comes from a penalty in the 5th and the second in the 34th on a cross from Patient Wassou.

Thanks to its victory, Coton sport de Garoua rectified the situation, after missing out on this trophy last year. We still remember the club’s defeat (0-1), against Bamboutos Fcat the Kouekong stadium, in Bafoussam, in the western part of Cameroon.

Beyond the prize list, the title won by Coton sport de Garoua will undoubtedly console fans, who are still having difficulty digesting the club’s poor performance this season in the Caf Champions League last August. The green and white course of Garoua stopped in the first preliminary round of the competition.

This champions trophy is also a motivation for Coton sport de Garoua to start the next sporting season in Elite One. For its first outing, the club will face Stade Renard de Melong.

My opinion: The champions trophy or the exposure of the shortcomings of Cameroonian football?

This is the real question that has continued to haunt me since last night. Because yes, we have to tell ourselves the truth. Yesterday’s match was boring, without any real intensity…

A match between champions (winner of the Cameroon Cup to that of the elite one championship) with the Champions Trophy in its sights, is supposed to be at the level of the spectacle and the quality of play offered by the actors, a real treat for the spectators and viewers. This meeting had to be the expression of local know-how qualitatively speaking, between two so-called professional teams, and having dominated the previous sporting season, and therefore supposed to be what is best locally in terms of football. .

But what Fovu and Coton served us yesterday at the Bepanda reunification stage was completely far from these expectations.

A pitiful spectacle that makes some regret having made the trip. Technical waste, weak tactics, no intensity and others. But how can a meeting supposed to be the showcase of the local championship turn into such an indigestible football meal?

The quality of the game produced was dependent on a set of elements that must be built upstream and a framework that must be respected.

First thea direction technique nationale (DTN). Who can name a country in the world where football is a benchmark in terms of quality and organization, without a functional and efficient DTN? The DTN is the brain of football in a country. Do you think that we can have quality football in a country by excluding the sentinel role of the DTN, it is to imagine that the human heart and body can function with a brain stopped. This is utopia and pure and simple heresy. What does DTN look like in Cameroon?

It is not enough to appoint a national technical director to say that we have a DTN. The national technical direction is the laboratory where the technical vision that we have of football within a federation is shaped and developed, the substantial marrow of the levers which will comprise the matrix of a healthy, drinkable and qualitatively digestible football capable of resisting the balance of power in the field of competition with know-how from elsewhere. It is at the DTN that the profile of the footballer we want to train is defined. It is at the DTN that the corpus and training content to be applied in the training structures is developed to achieve homogenization in training. The work of developing and organizing training structures falls to the DTN.

What does it take to be considered an operator in the field of football training? What does it take to be considered a football academy or training center? This work falls to the DTN. But how can we achieve this with such shaky national technical direction and which is reduced to the person of the national technical director? This is absolutely not possible!

Today, we see that the field of training in Cameroon is a giant rigmarole and a refuge for a few enthusiasts who are out of work, for whom it is enough to have two or three balls and a vacant space to start making the children run. , even though they have no training as educators. What type of footballers can we train with this type of practice?

Besides this, there is also the training of coaches and educators who are those in whose hands the responsibility for training these footballers lies, from whom we expect them to produce the show for us in the stadiums. At this level again it’s a total mess.

I am sorry to say, the training of football coaches and educators in Cameroon really leaves something to be desired. I spoke with certain coaches and educators who secretly confessed to me the unfortunate realities of football coaching and educator training courses. The reality is that football coaches and educators are poorly trained in Cameroon. Like it or not, this is unfortunately the reality. But this in itself is not a surprise, since the structure in charge of the organization and regulation of the training protocols of these coaches and educators, of guaranteeing respect for ethical and moral codes in relation to the training frameworks and issuing diplomas (the DTN), can do nothing in the face of the deep slump which itself is consuming it.

The other question is: what type of students can come from the training of trainers who are themselves poorly trained?

Then there is youth football. I usually say that youth football is the barometer for measuring the vital diagnosis of football in general in a country. In Cameroon, the state of youth football is alarming. Despite the announcements made by the current executive at the dawn of its mandate with great publicity, the situation is stagnant, or even worse. Two years without real competitions. In short, youth football is almost abandoned and completely far-fetched in Cameroon. This football which is nevertheless the nourishing breast in terms of human resources of the various national selections and the so-called professional teams.

In this context, the sacrificed generations are multiplying and therefore constitute an almost inexhaustible source of fuel for the current gloominess that we observe in the results of the national selections.

DTN on the street, sleepy youth football, the perfect tandem of building a puzzle much closer to mediocrity. It is therefore not surprising to see the constipation of results that we are currently observing in terms of results. It is therefore logical to see in “elite”, footballers with coordination problems supposed to be corrected at 10 or 11 years old in the training initiation phase. It is therefore not surprising to see players with so much technical waste in the “elite”. It is therefore logical to see a match between “champions” with such a low tactical level. We understand why an individual is able to find himself in a first division team without having gone through any training course.

In any case, what difference Is there ultimately a difference between a poorly trained footballer and an untrained one? The consequence is the same. The urgency of a thorough autopsy and reflections on the direction to be given to our football is essential because, at this rate, the next season promises to be a real purge for spectators and television viewers.

That’s my feeling after the champions’ match.

With all my love, Badal.

