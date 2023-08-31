Home » Super Fiber with Wi-Fi Calling is the star of the new WINDTRE TV spot
World

Super Fiber with Wi-Fi Calling is the star of the new WINDTRE TV spot

by admin
Super Fiber with Wi-Fi Calling is the star of the new WINDTRE TV spot

WINDTRE becomes on TV with a commercial which tells simple solutions to have a home always connected. Thanks to Super Fiber and al Wi-Fi Callingavailable free of charge, WINDTRE customers will have access to a stable, secure and reliable network, able to satisfy all connection needs, both fixed and mobile.

Once again, WINDTRE confirms its proximity to Italian families and, with the resumption of all activities, offers connectivity capable of satisfying every personal and work need.

In fact, in a WINDTRE home it will be possible to call and receive with your smartphone even in the absence of a mobile signal by activating the innovative Wi-Fi Calling service, included free of charge with the Super Fibra.

The perfect synergy between technologies, made available by WINDTRE, guarantees the customer a stable and fluid connection experience just as stated by the brand ambassador Rosario Fiorelloprotagonist of the TV spot.

Connection and network coverage from smartphones, tablets and PCs, in every corner of the house.

The Wi-Fi calling function is included in the WINDTRE Super Fibra promotion and can be used throughout the country.

The list of models that support Wi-Fi Calling is continuously updated and is available at dedicated web page.

The spot is aired in 30 and 20 second formats on TV and digital platforms.

Share this article:

See also  Former US Vice President Mike Pence to testify about conversations he had with Donald Trump before the assault on Congress

You may also like

Controversial Presidential Candidate, Javier Milei, Proposes Ministries to...

Israel’s national airline El Al is an intelligence...

Serie B, Lecco and Brescia readmitted, Reggina excluded....

State and Federal Agents Conduct Operation to Combat...

Fight against money laundering, Switzerland prepares stricter rules

The Inspiring Life of St. Tecaveda: A Model...

Mortal Kombat 1 – tested at gamescom (Xbox...

Sunwing Airlines Plane Incident at Frank País International...

United States, the class action against Burger King’s...

Flamenco On Fire: La Plazuela in Zentral (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy