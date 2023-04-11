WINDTRE relaunches the offer dedicated to students under 25 who move for study reasons. Available from 14 November, in fact, from the end of March students will be able to take advantage of the offer “Super Internet Casa Studenti” for €19.99 if you are already a W3 customerwhich provides for the activation of the indoor version of the WINDTRE Super Internet Casa network, without the need to install an antenna.

For them, the offer will be available throughout Italy, even in areas where there is fiber coverage.

In order to take advantage of the offer, it will be necessary to present a copy of the university card or booklet as confirmation of student status.

The “SUPER INTERNET CASA EASY PAY – STUDENTS” and “SUPER INTERNET CASA EASY PAY CONVERGENT – STUDENTS” offers can only be activated on customers under 25 and require a new activation of SUPER INTERNET CASA EASY PAY, by credit card, current account or enabled account, in combination with a new or existing Windtre mobile customer with unlimited national Internet traffic and simultaneous installment purchase of the Super Internet Wi-Fi device.

If you subscribe to the offer with the purchase of the device in installments, the monthly cost of the offer will be €21.99/month. Activation includes an initial fee of €9.99 and 24 monthly installments of €1.67. In the event of early withdrawal, the remaining part of the activation cost for the months of non-stay will be charged, in installments or in a single solution, according to the customer’s choice.

The cost of the SIM is €10, while the device activation cost is €6.99 with a 24-month installment period and €29.99 in advance by credit card or €49.99 with SDD.

The speed of the data connection may be temporarily limited in case of intensive use of network resources and/or in areas with a particularly high number of connections, such as to compromise the performance of the network itself.

For more information on the conditions, costs and early withdrawal, you can consult the website windtre.it. All prices include VAT.