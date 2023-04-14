This leap of faith that Nintendo has made trusting in Illumination (animation studio responsible for the Minions) comes to fruition or, at least, to the port that Nintendo was most interested in reaching. The Mario movie is a festival of fan service programmed with taste, a tidal wave of references translated to the cinematographic with ingenuity and affection. Beyond the easter egg, directors Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath propose an adaptation of the video game deeply rooted in gag and set design, transporting the two-dimensional elements of Miyamoto’s archaic original game to the almost hyper-realistic style of American studio 3D animation.

As much as some specific images may touch the uncanny valley, “The Super Mario Bros Movie” manages to build a vibrant and lively universe, faithful to the original material in its tireless, frenetic and sometimes schizophrenic spirit. Without a doubt, more than one will feel suffocated and overwhelmed, shot by this endless number of references that are impossible to assimilate in their entirety in a first viewing. In this sense, the film is gamified: you may not have won this time, you will have to try again (your princess is in another castle). In its self-referential facet, it is a crazy odyssey that fearlessly embraces the condition of guilty pleasure and its less mythologized facet.

It's nice that the film hasn't been afraid to embrace its more memeable side, whether it's letting Jack Black get carried away with "Peaches", his wacky original theme song for the movie, or just letting Seth Rogen's real laugh get a cameo in his role as Donkey Kong. Because yes, nothing to correct the (controversial) cast, not even a Chris Pratt capable of completely vanishing into his Mario and showing that his signing was not as crazy as he might have seemed at first. Perhaps there is something to point out in that primarily Hollywood nature that the Nintendo universe ends up acquiring. As much as the story adheres to the isekai subgenre and the visual care in terms of the representation of food is undeniable —an essential element in Japanese animation!—, there are few moments in which the Campbellian hero lets himself be carried away by his Asian roots.

Nor is there anything implicitly negative in this westernization of Mario, which, on the other hand, has been consolidated for years (perhaps it always has been). Yes, there is something wrong with the film’s musical selection, a music-loving crime perpetuated from the most shabby cliché and the most cliché shabby (“Take On Me”, “Thunderstruck”, “Holding Out For A Hero”… come now!). An even more cruel crime considering the outstanding original soundtrack by Brian Tyler, capable of rewriting the leitmotivs of the saga from the orchestral sound with taste and without sensationalism.