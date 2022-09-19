Home World Super typhoon has killed 1 and injured 69 in Japan, Kishida postpones visit to the United States – Teller Report
Executive summary:According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), as of noon on the 19th local time, this year’s No. 14 super typhoon “Nanmadu” has killed one person and injured at least 69 people in Japan.

Affected by the super typhoon “Nanmadu”, severe weather such as strong winds and heavy rain occurred in many places in Japan. Many people were blown down by the strong winds, and some people suffered fractures. In addition, disasters such as mudslides and road flooding occurred in many places.

In addition, the typhoon also delayed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s foreign trip. Fumio Kishida postponed his trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly on the 19th to the 20th.

According to the report, on the 20th, it is expected that the area from western to northern Japan will be generally affected by “Nanmadu”.

According to Kyodo News, “Nanmadu” landed near Kagoshima City in Japan on the 18th and headed north, and almost the entire Kyushu region was involved in the storm area.

