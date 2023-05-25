Super Typhoon “Mawar” hits northern Guam, USA, causing widespread power outages_Discovery Channel_China Youth Network

According to the “New York Times” report on May 24 local time, the super typhoon “Mawar” passed the northern part of Guam in the United States on the evening of the 23rd, bringing strong winds, lightning, heavy rain to the local area, and causing widespread power outages.

It is reported that “Mawar” has the power of a Category 4 hurricane (the highest level is 5), and is the strongest storm to hit Guam in recent years. According to the Guam Power Authority, affected by the storm, the island’s power grid could only provide power to about 1,000 of its about 52,000 electricity customers on the afternoon of the 23rd. Hazardous weather conditions from the storm also prevented maintenance crews from restoring power service in time.

The storm also damaged wind sensors and radar equipment that send weather data to local weather service offices, and strong winds knocked down trees and blocked roads. There are currently no reports of injuries.

According to meteorological officials, the center of the storm “Mawar” has begun to move northwestward from northern Guam on the evening of the 23rd, and the United States will continue to pay attention to its movements. (CCTV reporter Liu Xiaoqian)