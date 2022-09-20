Original title: Super typhoon “Nanmadu” runs through Japan, causing many disasters

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, September 20 (Reporter Jiang Qiaomei Guo Dan) After the super typhoon “Nanmadu” made landfall near Kagoshima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan on the 18th, it traversed the Japanese archipelago, causing a wide range of Landslides, flooding and other disasters have occurred in the area. So far, 2 people have been killed, 1 person is missing, and 142 people have been injured.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s announcement on the 20th, “Nanmadu” has weakened to a temperate low pressure, but strong winds and heavy rain may still occur in parts of eastern and northern Japan in the future, and local residents need to continue to be vigilant.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, “Nanmadu” caused a total of 8 rivers to flood in Kyushu and other places, 16 landslides in Miyazaki and other counties, and a total of 123 reservoirs in various places for emergency flood discharge. A total of 2,654 flights in Japan were suspended from the 16th to the 20th. . In addition, communications, logistics, and industrial production in parts of Kyushu and Shikoku have also been affected.