Super typhoon “Olu” approaching the Philippines to raise the warning level

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-25 16:52

CCTV news client The Philippine National Weather Service announced at 14:00 on September 25 that this year’s No. 16 typhoon “Olu” is gradually approaching the island of Polillo in the Philippines. Affected by this, the No. 5 wind signal (the highest level in the Philippine typhoon warning system) has been raised in 5 areas including the island, and the wind signal level in parts of the capital has also been raised from the previous level 3 to level 4.

According to the Philippine National Weather Service, “Olu” has been upgraded to a super typhoon, which is the strongest typhoon affecting the Philippines so far this year. The typhoon is expected to make landfall in northern Quezon Province or southern Aurora Province on the evening of the 25th, and may also land on or brush over the island of Polillo Island on the afternoon of the 25th. After landing, the “Olu” will cross the Luzon Island of the Philippines, and the capital region and Central Luzon region will be greatly affected. Although the terrain of Luzon Island has a weakening effect on the typhoon, “Olu” will maintain the strength of the typhoon during the process of crossing Luzon Island.

As of 13:00 on the 25th, the center of “Olu” was located on the ocean 76 kilometers east of the island of Polillo. The maximum sustained wind force near its center reached 195 kilometers per hour, and the instantaneous wind force reached 240 kilometers per hour. Go west at a speed of 20 km.