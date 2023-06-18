Superbonus 110, all the news (and when it can be used for photovoltaics). Extension and dates

Added details and clarifications on changes to the chapter SuperbonusThe news for families and businesses is announced by a circular from the Revenue Agency. Among the main innovations there is therefore the extension from 31 March to 30 September 2023 of the deadline for benefiting from the tax super concession for interventions carried out on single-family unitsprovided that as of 30 September 2022, work has been carried out for at least 30% of the total intervention (including work not included in the superbonus).