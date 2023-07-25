SUPERCELLS and BIG HAIL coming soon, new THUNDERSTORMS in the night over these Regions! » ILMETEO.it

A SUPERCELL: the risk is very high on the night of 25-26 July

WEATHER ALERT! The latest maps of the Computing Centers speak for themselves. After the violent phenomena of Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 July, a new imminent deterioration is expected in the next few hours especially in the Triveneto areas, with new SUPERCELL THUNDERS and BIG HAIL risk. And watch out for DOWNBURSTs too.

The SUPERCELLS

In the classification of thunderstorms, supercells are the most dangerous phenomena in terms of power released and potential damage. These are immense storm systems up to 10/12 km high within which there is a low pressure area defined in technical term mesocyclone.

With the heat increasing, the potential energy (humidity and heat in the lower layers of the atmosphere) increases as well, in play for the development of impressive storm cells, capable of causing extreme weather events such as large hail (over 5-6 cm in diameter). In the rarest cases, fortunately, the supercell can also trigger dangerous tornadoes, as recent news also reminds us.

The arrival of cooler and unstable air at high altitudes descending from Northern Europe has already caused violent thunderstorms especially in the Aosta Valley, northern Piedmont, northern Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige. The video below shows all the violence of the storm that affected the provinces of Milan and Monza Brianza.

BIG HAIL and DOWNBURST

The main attention is then directed to the evening-night of Tuesday 25 for the new risk of new supercells in particular on Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Between the evening and the first part of the night, trespassing phenomena are expected from the Venetian Pre-Alps and Trentino towards the adjacent plains, with intense thunderstorms also accompanied by hail. Precipitation map at 24 hours

After midnight, the triggering of Bora winds will also favor the extension of thunderstorms over the Veneto region, with the possibility of new very intense thunderstorms, locally also accompanied by localized hailstorms. Precipitation map 06 am There is a high probability of large hailstones (up to 8-10 cm in diameter) associated with strong gusts of wind up to 120-130 km/h, known in jargon as downbursts. The latter, also defined as a descending gust, is a meteorological phenomenon which consists of strong downward gusts of wind with horizontal motion coming out of the advancing front of the storm. Gusts can reach very high speeds, even higher than 100 km/h.

The map below clearly shows the areas most at risk. Precipitation map from 00.00 to 06.00 on 26 July The transit of this last front will be accompanied by a significant drop in temperatures, this time not only in the North: by mid-week, in fact, the mercury columns will also drop in the rest of the country (excluding only the two Major Islands and Calabria).

In short, a refresh that should involve a large part of the country with a drop that will be perceived above all during the day.

