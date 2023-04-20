Superliga playoff schedule | Sport

Now everything is known in the Superliga – a hellish end of the month awaits us!

Source: MN PRESS

With the victory of Čukarički against Partizan, the Superliga playoff schedule has been determined! After Igor Duljaj’s team fell to “minus 5” in comparison to second-placed TSC and third-placed Čuka, it was made official that the 170th “eternal” derby will be played in Humska next Sunday.

In the previous two meetings of the “eternal” this season, it was 1:1 in Humska and 1:0 for Zvezda at “Marakana”, and before that match, a point will be enough for the red and whites to become champions on Saturday and to go to the the field of the biggest rival. On the other hand, on Sunday, Partizan visits Čukaricko in another game in which they must not lose. These are the playoff pairings!

Round 31 (April 22): Red Star – TSC, Čukarički – Partizan, Vojvodina – Novi Pazar, Voždovac – Radnički

32nd round (April 26): Partizan – Crvena zvezda, TSC – Čukarički, Novi Pazar – Voždovac, Radnički – Vojvodina

33rd round (April 30): Crvena zvezda – Čukarički, Vojvodina – Voždovac, TSC – Partizan, Novi Pazar – Radnički

34th round (May 6): Voždovac – Crvena zvezda, Čukarički – Vojvodina, Radnički – TSC, Partizan – Novi Pazar

Round 35 (May 13): Red Star – Vojvodina, Partizan – Radnički, TSC – Voždovac, Čukarički – Novi Pazar

36th round (May 20): Radnički – Crvena zvezda, Voždovac – Partizan, Novi Pazar – TSC, Voždovac – Čukarički

Round 37 (May 27): Red Star – Novi Pazar, TSC – Vojvodina, Čukarički – Radnički, Partizan – Voždovac

Judging by the schedule and by the system in which the best teams immediately meet each other, the next 10 days could, according to certain scenarios, decide the fight for second place – or seal it? TSC and Čukarički are currently the most active in that race, and Partizan, as the fourth-placed team, must no longer allow themselves any mishaps, otherwise they will miss a huge chance. And in the next 10 days, they will visit Čukaricko, they will welcome Zvezda and they will visit TSC on April 30.