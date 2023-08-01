Supermoon in Belgrade | Info

One supermoon lit up the sky today, and another will be seen 30 days later

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Two “supermoons”, which are rare, will appear in the sky during August, and one could be seen in the sky today. This appearance of a natural satellite of the Earth in the same calendar month is a rare occurrence known as a ‘blue moon’.

One moon lit up the sky today, and another will be seen 30 days later. Look at the photo:

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The first time the Moon will be at a distance of 357,530 kilometers from the Earth, and the second time it will be even closer – at 357,344 kilometers.

The next time will be in 2037

The last time two ‘supermoons’ appeared in the same calendar month was in 2018, and the next such phenomenon will not happen before 2037, according to astronomers. The “supermoon” phenomenon occurs when the full moon is close to its closest point to Earth, so it appears up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter compared to its furthest point.

In addition, on August 1, Mercury and Mars will be visible in the sky, according to the British newspaper Sky News.

BONUS VIDEO:

06:55 A NEW OFFENSIVE IS PREPARED IN THE EAST! The colonel announced: November is a crucial month for the war, BOTH SIDES ARE MAKING PLANS FOR ATTACKS! Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

