"Supersonic", the authorized biography of Oasis, arrives in Spanish

"Supersonic", the authorized biography of Oasis, arrives in Spanish

The biography is based on the documentary “Supersonic”, an NME Award-winning project for Best Musical Film and an Empire Award for Best Documentary. This is a fun and entertaining book in the words of the group themselves, a band that has sold more than 78 million records worldwide and defined the sound of the 1990s and the Britpop era.

In the book “Supersonic”, Liam and Noel tell us, for the first time in their own voices, the story of their beginnings in seedy bars to becoming rock superstars. They themselves talk about the pivotal moments in their career, from the moment Noel Gallagher joined his brother Liam’s band, through its first five years to culminating in their landmark concerts at Knebworth Park in 1996.

With more than thirty hours of interviews with the Gallagher brothers, the rest of the band members and those closest to the group, this book documents with unprecedented depth and with its distinctive sense of humor, the story behind one of the biggest bands in the world. You can already get the book in this same link.

