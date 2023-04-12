Listen to the audio version of the article

No pressure but many promises: US President Joe Biden concluded the his lightning visit to Belfast confirming the “solemn commitment” of the United States not only to keep the peace but also to invest more in Northern Ireland.

The return of political stability will also bring great economic benefits, Biden said in a speech at the new Ulster University campus. The president, who arrived to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accords, recalled that the democratic institutions established then remain “crucial for the future of Northern Ireland”.

The node of Government and Parliament blocked

While emphasizing that “the decision is yours, not mine”, to avoid accusations of interference in the complex internal politics of the nation, Biden clearly expressed the hope that Parliament and the coalition government can return to function “as soon as possible” in Belfast.

“An effective and self-governing Government that represents and responds to the citizens of Northern Ireland, a Government that manages to solve difficult problems together” will attract “even greater opportunities”, said the president. The United States is already the largest investor in the nation, but the administration’s message is that another billion dollars of investment could come soon and boost the economy.

Northern Ireland has not had a government for over a year because the Dup, the Protestant unionist party, refused to participate in protest against the rules established post-Brexit, which according to hardliners create too big a gap with the other three United Kingdom nations – England, Scotland and Wales.