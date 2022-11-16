[The Epoch Times, November 16, 2022](Reported by reporters Li Siqi and Wang Jiayi from the Epoch Times special department) The ASEAN (ASEAN) summit held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, has come to an end on November 13. Southeast Asia is of great importance in the contest between the United States and the CCP, and ASEAN, the United States and the CCP are all “comprehensive strategic partnerships.”

As the host of the summit, Cambodia is located between Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, and its strategic location is very important. The trip to the ASEAN summit by the top leaders of the Communist Party of China has strengthened its investment in Cambodia in an attempt to exert greater influence on it. In the United States, the president personally participated in the ASEAN summit and brought more promises to ASEAN.

U.S.-ASEAN relationship upgraded to “comprehensive strategic partnership”

During the ASEAN summit, U.S. President Joe Biden upgraded the relationship between the United States and ASEAN to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” In his speech at the ASEAN summit on November 12, he said that this proves that the United States values ​​its relationship with ASEAN and its commitment to ASEAN. This is Biden’s second attendance at the ASEAN summit.

Biden said that “the ASEAN region is the core of the US government’s ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’.” , a prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The United States is not paying lip service to ASEAN. In the past year, the United States has invested $250 million in ASEAN, and this figure will jump to $825 million next year. Biden said that the United States and ASEAN have launched an electric vehicle agreement to jointly build an electric vehicle ecosystem in Southeast Asia; they have launched the US-ASEAN infrastructure and connection platform, participated in ASEAN infrastructure construction, and brought tangible benefits to ASEAN countries.

From May 12 to 13 this year, Biden hosted the US-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington for the first time. At that time, he announced that he would invest more than 150 million US dollars in ASEAN, mainly for infrastructure, health security, education and other fields. The largest of these is $60 million for maritime-related projects, including prioritizing the transfer of decommissioned U.S. patrol boats to ASEAN countries to improve their coastal defense capabilities.

Biden told the special summit at the time that the summit marked the beginning of a “new era” of cooperation between the United States and ASEAN. On May 13, the joint vision statement issued by the United States and ASEAN included a total of 28 aspects. Continue to work together to promote trade and investment, resilient global supply chains and seamless regional connectivity, including medical supplies, medicines, vaccines, food and agricultural products, commodities, high-tech products and other essential goods and services, the statement said.

The United States has begun to attach importance to and adjust its relations with ASEAN, which is also reflected in filling the vacancy of the US ambassador to ASEAN. Yohannes Abraham, then director of the White House National Security Council staff, was sworn in on Sept. 19, five years after the position was vacant. Originally from Virginia, Abraham earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Tao Rui, the former director of the Harvard University Laboratory, told The Epoch Times on November 14: “Southeast Asia has become a battleground between China and the United States. Southeast Asia, like China in the past few years, has developed very fast. But ASEAN is very dependent on the economy. China, these countries don’t want to take sides either.”

“But the United States also has its own advantages,” Tao Rui added, “The policy of the United States should be that your ‘brothers are good’ are not as good as our ‘brothers are good’, just like the British-Japanese alliance formed after World War I. A multinational alliance, infiltrating its own influence into it.”

The CCP’s Infiltration in ASEAN Countries

The CCP is also increasing its investment in ASEAN countries. Prior to his visit to Cambodia on November 8, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang published a signed article on Cambodian, English and Chinese mainstream media on November 7, promoting the friendship and new cooperation between China and Cambodia.

Li Keqiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen jointly presided over the opening of the Golden Port Expressway on November 9. The Chinese-built road, which connects Phnom Penh to the southern port of Sihanoukville, cost $2 billion. Subsequently, China announced that it approved the construction of the Jinba Expressway connecting Phnom Penh and Bawe, a border city between Cambodia and Vietnam. This is the relaunch of the CCP’s “Belt and Road” project in Cambodia.

In addition, Li Keqiang announced to increase aid to Cambodia and signed 18 agreements with Cambodia. The “China-Cambodia Joint Communique” issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China stated that the “Belt and Road” cooperation between the two parties involves major projects such as the industrial chain supply chain pattern, the new airport, and the Sihanoukville-Hong Kong submarine cable.

Regarding the purpose of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, Nadege Rolland, a senior researcher at the American Institute of Asian Studies, published “China’s Eurasian Century?” as early as 2017. “The Political and Strategic Implications of the Belt and Road Initiative” (China‘s Eurasian Century? Political and Strategic Implications of the Belt and Road Initiative) stated that the CCP attempted to use this to create a sphere of influence centered on it.

In the book, Rowland analyzed many risks of the “Belt and Road”, such as regional conflicts, the diversity and complexity of Eurasia, and economic risks. The book also quotes an official from the Export-Import Bank of China saying, “Some ‘Belt and Road’ projects are financially unfeasible, that’s a fact.”

In addition, Li Keqiang also met with leaders of some ASEAN countries, such as Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Thanh, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Philippine President Marcos and Lao Prime Minister Phan Kan.

ASEAN currently maintains its status as China‘s largest trading partner. According to official data from the CCP, 30.6% of the new orders of China’s foreign trade enterprises in the third quarter came from ASEAN, slightly higher than the EU’s 30.55% and the US’s 25.29%.

Regarding the CCP’s penetration in ASEAN countries, independent writer Zhuge Mingyang told The Epoch Times on November 15, “In addition to geographical relations, as major ASEAN countries, Vietnam and Laos are so-called socialist countries, while Cambodia It was also ruled by the Khmer Rouge for many years, and there is a shadow of the CCP behind it. Faced with the general trend of anti-communism and anti-communism globally, ASEAN countries will have to choose between interests and ideology in the future. Not choosing sides is impossible.”

