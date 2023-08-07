Supreme Court orders restructuring of Venezuelan Red Cross, sparking controversy

The Supreme Court of Justice in Venezuela has ruled that the Venezuelan Red Cross will undergo restructuring. The decision came in response to a request from attorney general Tareck William Saab, who has instructed Ricardo Cusanno, former president of Fedecámaras, to oversee the process. However, several Venezuelan NGOs have raised concerns about this decision.

The court’s ruling calls for a comprehensive restructuring of the Venezuelan Red Cross with the involvement of various sectors of society. It also requests the establishment of an ad hoc board led by Cusanno for a duration of one year. Cusanno has expressed his commitment to this task, seeking the support of different organizations and civil society sectors, as well as international bodies like the International Federation of the Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross. He emphasized the importance of transparency and adherence to humanitarian principles during the restructuring process.

The Venezuelan Red Cross, through its secretary general Mario Santimone, has confirmed a meeting with Cusanno to discuss the institution’s current situation. Both parties expressed their willingness to collaborate within the framework of the Red Cross and Red Crescent’s principles.

The tension surrounding the Red Cross had been escalating for weeks, with accusations of mistreatment of employees leveled against the former president, Mario Villarroel. The attorney general appointed a National Human Rights Prosecutor to investigate these allegations. CNN reached out to Villarroel for his response to the court’s decision and the accusations against him, but has not received a response as of now.

The decision to involve a prominent business leader like Cusanno in the restructuring process has attracted criticism from various organizations and political figures in Venezuela. Rafael Uzcátegui, the general coordinator of PROVEA, a human rights organization, questioned the democratic commitment of the country’s business class due to their acceptance of the court’s irregular decision. Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López also raised concerns about Cusanno’s acceptance of the role, referring to it as an “expropriation.”

CNN has attempted to contact Cusanno for his reaction to the criticisms from NGOs but has yet to receive a response.

