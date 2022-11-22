Listen to the audio version of the article

Slap in the face for Donald Trump from the Supreme Court which denied the former president’s request to block the delivery of his tax returns to the House Committee which has been asking for them for years. The Washington Post reports it underlining that it was a unanimous decision of the wise men.

The Supreme Court’s decision gives the Treasury Department the green light to turn over six years of tax records of Trump and some of his companies to the House Ways and Means Committee as soon as possible. The tycoon accused the Democrats of the Commission of having launched a witch hunt to hinder him. Time is not on the side of the Democrats who lead the Committee. The request for the documents will almost certainly expire in January, when the Republicans will take control of the House, obtained in the midterm elections.