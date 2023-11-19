Home » Supreme Leader of Iran Predicts Defeat of Israel in Gaza Conflict
Supreme Leader of Iran Predicts Defeat of Israel in Gaza Conflict

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has expressed confidence that Israel will be defeated in Gaza, stating that the defeat of Israel is a fact. This comes as Israel continues its ground raid in Gaza, claiming to have detained more than 100 members of Hamas.

Iran is calling on Muslim countries to cut ties with Israel, at least for a limited period of time. This move is seen as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and a way to put pressure on Israel to end its military operations in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has sparked international concern, with calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, and the UN Security Council is meeting to discuss the crisis.

As the situation continues to unfold, the world is closely watching for any developments and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Stay tuned for more updates on this breaking news story.

