World

Surf and Andalusian roots in the new single by El Niño Garbanzo

the grenadian band The Chickpea Kid, breaks into the music scene again with the presentation of his record single, which is loaded with tradition and avant-garde. They have baptized it with the name of Surflamenco, evidencing the importance that it supposes for this group of friends, that looking at the roots and the universal genre of flamenco, can be perfectly blended with the most current music of the moment, giving rise to their own sounds, with character, that seek as their sole objective constant fun, venturing into the most unconventional creation and surfing the most risky seas. And how could it be otherwise, they have trusted none other than Florent (Los Planetas) to produce it and the unbeatable technique of Carlos Díaz to record it. Enjoy with the waves.

