Title: US Job Market Tense, Illegal Child Labor Surges; 10-year-olds Forced to Work until the Wee Hours

Date: August 1, 2023

In an alarming development, the US job market is facing increasing tension, leading to a surge in the prevalence of illegal child labor, where children as young as 10 are forced to work without pay until the early hours of the morning. This distressing phenomenon is a consequence of the shortage of workers in low-paying positions, making it difficult for employers to fill the vacancies, as reported by CNN on July 30th.

The former dean of the Heller School of Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University and former head of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, David Weil, stated that child labor tends to thrive when the job market becomes tight.

According to recent data released by the US Department of Labor on July 27th, between October 1, 2022, and July 20, 2023, the department had to address 765 cases of child labor, signifying an alarming 44% increase compared to the previous year. These cases led to fines of over $6.6 million for the involved employers, yet more than 700 cases remain unresolved.

One of the most highlighted cases in recent times involves 16 McDonald’s stores in several states. These stores, located in Louisiana, Kentucky, and Texas, reportedly employed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous equipment and work long hours into the night. Shockingly, a 10-year-old child was made to work without payment until the early hours of the morning. These young laborers were assigned tasks such as meal preparation, operating cash registers, and cleaning.

CNN points out that the issue of child labor in some prominent American companies dates back to the 1970s when certain organizations began outsourcing their chaotic human resources work to third-party agencies, allowing them to focus solely on core income-generating activities. Unfortunately, even after 50 years, this exploitative practice persists in some well-known enterprises.

The severity of this issue has caught the attention of the US media, as it poses a threat to the welfare and development of children while highlighting the inadequacy of current labor laws and regulations. Authorities must now intensify efforts to tackle this growing problem, reinforcing penalties and conducting thorough investigations to protect the vulnerable child laborers.

As the examination of these cases continues, it is imperative for the American society to address the root causes and take immediate measures to alleviate the strain on the job market. Additionally, stricter oversight is crucial to ensure ethical business practices and provide a safe environment for children to grow and pursue education.

