Surgical treatment of obesity | Magazine

Obesity is not a problem of aesthetics, but a health condition that must be treated, points out Dr. Ognjen Skrobić.

Source: Prva TV/Printscreen

Obesity is becoming an increasing health problem in Serbia. Even obese people do not even realize that obesity is a chronic disease, and statistics show that more and more people in our country suffer from it. How to get rid of that problem, what is the best prevention, does it contain the medicine for a healthy nation, explained Dr. Ognjen Skrobić, general surgery specialist of the Clinic for Digestive Surgery of the Clinical Center of Serbia.

“First of all, I would say that obesity is becoming a very serious medical problem. We ignore it a lot and consider it an aesthetic problem or ‘simple’ excess weight. No, it’s a serious health problem. Approximately one in five adults in Serbia suffers from obesity. The percentage of those who have the so-called pathological obesity, a the dominant problem is that there are more and more obese children. That percentage is significantly higher,” said Dr. Skrobić and added:

“Most of all, we have to work on prevention. When parents notice that a child is gaining weight, they should immediately take action, seek help. Those who are obese during puberty and adolescence, they will most often be obese throughout their lives“, warned Dr. Skrobić and pointed out that lifestyle is the most important.

TREATMENT

“The first advice is diet, lifestyle change. That’s how every patient should start. Today, psychological support is very important, and we often underestimate it. Today, for the first time, we may have quite effective drugs for the treatment of obesity. They can help the most patients who they have serious clinical obesity, so that they do not reach the stage of surgery. Surgical treatment of obesity should be the last option“, explained the surgeon.

The most common procedure performed is narrowing of the stomach.

“There are several procedures, surgery is very effective in the treatment of obesity. Not only will you lose weight, but you will also bring diabetes and hypertension under control. The most common procedure that is performed is narrowing of the stomach, where the stomach narrows and removes the part that expands after a meal. Here, not only can we take a smaller amount of food, but the hormonal regulation of the digestive tract and the feeling of hunger in the central nervous system completely change. It is very effective for losing weight, there are also some other methods that are being tested,” said Dr. Skrobić and added:

“The sooner you seek help, the better. If it doesn’t work with diets, you should go to the next step and have the patient get professional help. Maybe he was just wrong in those diets. It’s better to contact him before he has a problem with sugar , pressure and everything that obesity brings with it,” explained Dr. Ognjen Skrobić.

