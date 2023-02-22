Home World Surprise Biden in Kiev, the US president with Zelensky as the alarm sirens sound – Corriere TV
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kiev by surprise for a visit to Zelensky on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The American leader went to Mykhailivska Square with Zelensky and paid his respects to the victims of the war while air raid sirens sounded.

«As the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine approaches, I am today in Kiev to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm the our firm commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine» wrote Joe Biden on his Twitter profile

Feb 20, 2023 – Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:53pm

