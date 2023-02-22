US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kiev by surprise for a visit to Zelensky on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The American leader went to Mykhailivska Square with Zelensky and paid his respects to the victims of the war while air raid sirens sounded.

«As the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine approaches, I am today in Kiev to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm the our firm commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine» wrote Joe Biden on his Twitter profile