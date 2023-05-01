Surprise playable Redfall by placing the console in New Zealand

UPDATE: Bethesda noticed the oversight and closed the game servers, so now it is no longer possible to start a game and whoever was playing has been kicked out. All that remains is to wait for tomorrow!

Original news: A few days ago, Bethesda announced the times when Redfall would be available, and it seemed that this time the “New Zealand makeup” wouldn’t have worked. And yet Arkane Austin’s new vampiric FPS just took us by surprise: you can play it right now in the Game Pass by placing your console in New Zealand.

For those unfamiliar with this mechanism, just set the location of your console to New Zealand from the system settings, so you can play the title immediatelyinstead of tomorrow.

So if you can’t wait to play it, all you have to do is change the console country and start it!