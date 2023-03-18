Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise trip to Crimeaon the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

As shown by the Russian public television station «Rossiya-1», during a surprise trip to Sevastopolhome port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, Putin visited one art school in the company of governatore locale, Mikhail Razvojayev.

“Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise us. In a good sense of the word,” Razvojayev wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, a children’s art school was supposed to be opened today with the participation of the Russian leader by video conference. «But Vladimir Vladimirovich came himself. Himself. At the wheel. Because on a historic day like today, he is always with Sevastopol and its people,” Razvojayev said.