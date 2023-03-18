Home World Surprise Putin in Crimea for the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation to Russia – Corriere TV
World

Surprise Putin in Crimea for the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation to Russia – Corriere TV

by admin
Surprise Putin in Crimea for the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation to Russia – Corriere TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise trip to Crimeaon the ninth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

As shown by the Russian public television station «Rossiya-1», during a surprise trip to Sevastopolhome port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, Putin visited one art school in the company of governatore locale, Mikhail Razvojayev.

“Our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin knows how to surprise us. In a good sense of the word,” Razvojayev wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, a children’s art school was supposed to be opened today with the participation of the Russian leader by video conference. «But Vladimir Vladimirovich came himself. Himself. At the wheel. Because on a historic day like today, he is always with Sevastopol and its people,” Razvojayev said.

March 18, 2023 – Updated March 18, 2023, 3:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine, Macron meets Putin: "I hope this is the beginning of the de-escalation"

You may also like

Zelenski introduced sanctions against Assad Info

Soraja showed silicone | Fun

General Bruno Mignot: Unfriendly and dysfunctional Russian fighter...

“Miccichè is a heritage, don’t throw the jacket...

Sladja Đogani about a criminal from Italy |...

A great opportunity is about to open up...

Holy See’s third Lent meditation: God loves you...

the city invaded by waste – Corriere TV

Covid: 3 years after the drama, Bergamo remembers...

Trump on his social network incites supporters: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy