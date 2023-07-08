Home » Surprise Zelensky on the Isle of Snakes on the 500th day of the war – Corriere TV
World

by admin
On the 500th day of the war, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on‘Snake Island where he laid flowers for fallen soldiers. The leader himself writes it on Telegram: «500 days of total war. Snake Island. The free island of free Ukraine. I am grateful to all who fought here against the occupiers. We commemorated the heroes who gave their lives in this battle, one of the most important of the war. Glory and honor to all who fight for Black Sea security.” The video shows the president arriving by boat, accompanied by the head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak

July 8, 2023 – Updated July 8, 2023, 09:36 am

