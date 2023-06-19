surprises, trials and flash televoting

The advances of the last episode of the Island of the famous 2023, broadcast on Monday 19 June. The final will crown the winner of the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi, with Enrico Papi, Vladimir Luxuria and Alvin. The shipwrecked finalists are Pamela Camassa, Andrea Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia, Luca Vetrone and Alessandra Drusian.

Monday 19th June will be broadcast on Channel 5 the final of the Island of the famous 2023. The reality show hosted by Ilary Blasiwith opinion makers enrico daddy e Vladimir Luxuria and the envoy Alvin, has reached the last episode. It’s time to crown the winner among the finalists Pamela Camassa, Andrew Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia, Luca Vetrone e Alessandra Drusian. The advances on how the final of the Isle of Fame 2023 will take place.

Let’s see how the final of the Island of the Famous 2023 will unfold, broadcast on Monday 19 June. The episode will begin with a surprise for the castaways and an important verdict. On the one hand Pamela Camassa, Andrea Lo Cicero, Marco Mazzoli, Cristina Scuccia and Luca Vetrone will discover that they have to compete with another competitor, who they believe has been eliminated and is still in the competition. We are talking about Alessandra Drusian, who is currently alone on the Ultima Spaggia. Then, space for the first verdict of the televoting. A castaway between Cristina Scuccia and Luca Vetrone, in fact, will have to leave the Palapa immediately. It will be up to viewers to decide who to save, by casting their vote via the Mediaset Infinity app, the official website of the famous island, smart TV or SMS. After this first verdict, the castaways remaining in the race will have to face a series of tests and flash televoting, which will then lead to the crowning of the winner of the seventeenth edition of the Island of the Famous. The first place winner will win the prize money of 100,000 euros.

As also happened in past editions of the famous Island, the trials and televoting challenges will not be the only moments that viewers will attend. The official advances, in fact, reveal that the contestants will receive visits from their loved ones, so they will be able to embrace the people they love again directly in Honduras.