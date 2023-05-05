Home » Surrender of illegal weapons from May 8 to June 8 | Info
World

by admin
From May 8 to June 8, citizens who own illegal weapons will be able to hand them over to the MUP without consequences.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

The Government of Serbia adopted the measures proposed by President Aleksandar Vučić after the crime in Mladenovac. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will urgently prepare amendments to the Law on Arms and Ammunition, which would tighten the conditions for keeping and carrying short firearms, it was announced on the Government’s website. For those who do not meet the stricter conditions, there will be a mandatory purchase of weapons.

This measure is adopted in order to reduce the number of short firearms in the possession of legal and natural persons by 20 percent.

BU Law Faculty Professor Dr. Dejan Đurđević told RTS that one of the measures adopted, which will be published in the Official Gazette, predicts that all citizens will be able to hand over illegal weapons and explosive devices to the MUP from May 8 to June 8. One of the measures that should lead to a reduction in the number of illegal weapons in the possession of Serbian citizens is the possibility of surrendering them without consequences.

“If you take an illegal weapon by June 8, no one will ask you where you got it from, you won’t answer because you held and carried it without authorization, but if you don’t take advantage of that opportunity, there will be draconian punishments – there will be no suspended sentence,” said professor Dr. Dejan Đurđević in RTS special show.

(Mondo/RTS)

