Surrogacy, Strasbourg rejects the appeals of gay couples

The European Court of Human Rights has declared inadmissible a series of appeals against Italy by same-sex couples asking for the country to be condemned because it does not allow birth certificates legally recognized abroad for children born using the surrogacy. The same decision was also taken for the appeal of a heterosexual couple.

The Court in a note explained the reasons for its decision. “The desire of the couples to see a bond between the children and their intended parents recognized – observe the Strasbourg judges – did not collide with a general and absolute impossibility, since they had the option of adoption at their disposal and not they used it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

