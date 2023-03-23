Home World Survey: High Inflation Exacerbates Americans’ Medical Burden, Over Seven Adults Have Difficulty Paying Bills – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Survey: High Inflation Exacerbates Americans’ Medical Burden, Over Seven Adults Have Difficulty Paying Bills – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Survey: High Inflation Exacerbates Americans’ Medical Burden Over Seven Adults Have Difficulty Paying Bills

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-22 23:15

Overseas Network, March 22 (Xinhua) According to a Fox News report on March 21, a recent survey conducted by AccessOne, an American medical loan service company, showed that most of the Americans interviewed said that when purchasing medical products and services, they have to consider With high inflation and rising cost of living, paying medical bills is also more difficult.

According to the report, in January this year, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 6.4% year-on-year, of which the price of medical services increased by 3% year-on-year. 71% of the respondents said that due to rising medical costs and other costs, they had difficulty paying medical bills, or had to delay paying; 43% of the respondents said that paying medical bills exceeding $249 made them feel stressed;54 % admit to falling behind on unaffordable medical bills.

The survey also showed that many Americans had to pay off their medical debt by drawing on emergency savings, borrowing money, or working multiple jobs. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei
See also  The latest situation: Luhansk is in crisis, Russia threatens to ease sanctions and put grain ships, Putin wants to bet to win? | Russo-Ukrainian War | Donbas War | Luhansk | Zelensky | Putin | Russian Army | Donetsk | Kherson | Zaporozhye | UK Ministry of Defense | Hungary | Sweden | Finland | NATO | Patrushev | Sanctions Lifting | Black Sea | Food Crisis |

You may also like

“When I woke up from the coma there...

Cryptocurrency king arrested in Podgorica | Info

Alexandre Herchcovitch Winter 23 Collection arrives exclusively at...

“Amaze at the exclusion of Caltagirone from the...

The scene of the death of an African-American...

Udinese transfer market – Pereyra renews? / The...

“Breaking the skies Gurren Lagann”: a failed animation...

Confession of a lover | Magazine | Love

Alexandre Herchcovitch Winter 23 Collection arrives exclusively at...

the Gare de Lyon station in Paris –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy