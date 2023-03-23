Survey: High Inflation Exacerbates Americans’ Medical Burden Over Seven Adults Have Difficulty Paying Bills

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-22 23:15

Overseas Network, March 22 (Xinhua) According to a Fox News report on March 21, a recent survey conducted by AccessOne, an American medical loan service company, showed that most of the Americans interviewed said that when purchasing medical products and services, they have to consider With high inflation and rising cost of living, paying medical bills is also more difficult.

According to the report, in January this year, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 6.4% year-on-year, of which the price of medical services increased by 3% year-on-year. 71% of the respondents said that due to rising medical costs and other costs, they had difficulty paying medical bills, or had to delay paying; 43% of the respondents said that paying medical bills exceeding $249 made them feel stressed;54 % admit to falling behind on unaffordable medical bills.

The survey also showed that many Americans had to pay off their medical debt by drawing on emergency savings, borrowing money, or working multiple jobs. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)