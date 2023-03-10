Nacon today released a first-person war survival horror gameplay demonstration To infinityrevealing that it will no longer arrive on April 20 as previously announced, but in month of Septemberon a date to be defined.
The movie, in addition to showing us the gameplay of the title, also reveals the abandonment of the old gen consoles: at the end of the video only the new generation consoles are listed.
Here are the official information on the game and the new trailer.
To infinity is a first-person survival horror game that focuses on atmosphere and story. Experience the Great War from the point of view of a German soldier. In this surreal nightmare of war, you will have to overcome pain, despair and corruption as you fight for your life and sanity. Will you be able to escape the horrors of war?
Main features:
- World War I themed horror game
- State-of-the-art image and audio presentation
- Challenging puzzles set in the historical setting
- Historically accurate equipment and environments
- Stealthy interaction with various horrific creatures
- Gripping story about the tragedy of a family
- Game world that changes dynamically based on player decisions