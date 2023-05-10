survives for 5 days on wine and candy- Corriere TV

The 48-year-old was found by emergency services in the state of Victoria, in the south of the country

(LaPresse) Lillian Ip, 48, was lost in the forest of the state of Victoria, south of Australia. The woman spent five days in the woods, surviving on wine and candy. The 48-year-old, spotted and rescued by the emergency services and the police, then explained that she was a teetotaler: the bottle she had with her should have been given to her mother. Lillian was lost during a trip: her car was bogged down in the mud in a point where she could not call for help and at the same time she could not move and walk due to health problems. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)