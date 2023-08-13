Surviving Against All Odds: The Perilous Journey of Nigerian Stowaways

four Nigerian stowaways embarked on a dangerous journey with the hopes of reaching Europe by riding on the rudder blade of an oil tanker. Little did they know, the ship they boarded would take them to Brazil instead, putting their lives at risk during a two-week ocean voyage. The story of Roman Ebimere Friday, one of the stowaways, sheds light on the extreme lengths some people are willing to go to find a better future.

On June 27, in the dead of night, Friday made his way to the bustling port city of Lagos, Nigeria. Spotting a 190-meter tanker docked at the port, he decided that this was the ship that would take him to Europe. With no legal way to board the ship, he convinced a fisherman to take him there in his boat. This fisherman, showing kindness and understanding, helped Friday reach the rudder blade of the massive ship.

To his surprise, Friday discovered three other men with the same idea as him hiding in the rudder blade. They were all trying to escape Nigeria and seek a better future in Europe. Crouched together in silence, the four men endured 15 hours of tension and fear until the ship finally set sail at 5 pm on June 28.

However, their dreams of reaching Europe were shattered when they realized that the oil tanker named the Ken Wave was bound for Brazil. Instead of a week-long journey to Europe, the stowaways found themselves on a grueling 5,600 km voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

Life on the ship was far from comfortable. The men struggled to find a place to rest as the rudder blade constantly shifted, and the only space available was two small nets hanging precariously over the water. But for Friday and the other stowaways, the decision to risk their lives was rooted in desperation. In Nigeria, they faced a bleak future with no jobs, no money, and no way to support their families.

As the days on the ship went by, the men faced exhaustion, hunger, and thirst. They rationed their meager supply of food and water, tying ropes around their waists to urinate on the edge of the rudder. Sleep was nearly impossible as they constantly had to stay alert to the ship’s movements.

By the tenth day, the stowaways had consumed their last bite of food and had finished all their water. Hunger pains gnawed at their stomachs, and their mouths became dry and cracked. The desperation intensified as they tried to survive, resorting to drinking small sips of saltwater and even eating toothpaste.

On the twelfth day, one of the men became sick from drinking saltwater and began vomiting over the side of the rudder. Weak and on the verge of falling into the water, Friday mustered the last of his strength to support the sick stowaway.

Finally, after a perilous two-week journey, the oil tanker arrived in Brazil. Miraculously, all four stowaways survived. Friday’s story sheds light on the desperate choices people make in search of a better life, willing to risk their lives to escape the challenges and hardships they face in their home countries.

However, their journey is far from over. The stowaways now find themselves in a foreign land, without resources or a plan. While they may have escaped the perils of the ocean, they now face uncertain futures in Brazil, a country they never intended to reach.

