Survivors of migrant shipwreck in Greece: ‘There were 100 children in the hold’

There were “about 100 children in the hold” of the wrecked fishing boat in Greek waters Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least 79 migrants. There are some who support it survived at the massacre of the ship, departed from Libya and directed to Italy, according to the story of the doctors of theKalamata hospital who took care of them. On board the vessel in total i migrants they would have been about 750only a few have been recovered at the moment 104 and according to the rescuers “hope is running out” to find survivors. Meanwhile, the Greek authorities are looking for the smugglers and within the scope of the investigation 6-7 people they were taken from the group of survivors and were taken to the Port Authority of Kalamata. By order of the Attorney General of the Supreme Court Isidoros Doyakos the deputy attorney Georgios Economou he was tasked with overseeing investigations to identify the traffickers.

The vessel sank in international waters, 75 kilometers southwest of PilesIn the Peloponnese. None of the refugees on board the vessel had a life jacket, as reported by the Greek Coast Guard after the alarm raised by Frontex to the Greek and Italian authorities. The first contact with the vessel was made by the Greek Coast Guard at 4 pm (Italian time) on Tuesday, when no help request. According to the Greek authorities, the Greek Ministry of Navigation had tried to contact the vessel numerous times. And he had always been told only, this is the version, that the boat wanted to sail towards Italy. A Maltese flagged vessel has provided food e water around 8pm. And another just water three hours later. At 1.40 on Wednesday, someone on board the vessel contacted the Greek Coast Guard about a malfunction of the motor. A little later, the trawler capsized, and in ten to 15 minutes it was completely sunk.

Alarm Phonea red line for migrants at sea in distress, denounced that the Coast Guard “was aware of the nave in difficulty hours before help is sent”. “The authorities had been informed by various sources” that the vessel was in trouble. People on board may have feared a bailout in Greece due to the country’s “horrendous pushback practices”. “Really shocking hearing that Frontex noticed the boat and that no one intervened because they refused all offers of help… it was an overloaded boat in distress”. Many survivors were taken to Kalamata where they were placed in a Department store. Acting Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas declared three days of national mourning, ending on Saturday. The leader of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mistotakiscanceled a campaign event.