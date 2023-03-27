Bojan Prodan from Višegrad, suspected of the attack on returnees Fadil and Ajša Memišević from the village of Omeragići near Višegrad, was released.

Source: Facebook/Bojan Prodan

This information was confirmed by the Foča Police Station, with the clarification that the suspect spent 24 hours in custody, which is the length of the detention period stipulated by law, after which he had to be released.

As Avaz learns, the Prosecutor’s Office did not request a detention measure, because at this stage of the investigation there is no evidence linking Prodan to this crime.

On the other hand, for the police, Prodan remains the main suspect. The results of the expert examination of the evidence found on the spot are also awaited.

