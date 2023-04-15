Home » suspect immobilized on the ground – TV courier
by admin
The man allegedly threw a smoke bomb among hundreds of people present at an election event

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a man threw a smoke bomb during his visit to Wakayama, western Japan, for a local election event. A 24-year-old man was arrested: the images broadcast by Japanese TV showed some police officers surrounding the suspect, who was pushed to the ground, immobilized and then dragged to the side. According to the reconstruction of the Kyodo agency, the man would have thrown a smoke bomb among the hundreds of people present at an electoral event and a strong explosion would have been heard, which made people flee in panic. There are currently no reports of injuries.

April 15, 2023 – Updated April 15, 2023 , 09:58 am

