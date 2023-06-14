Suspected car thieves arrested in Palermo, four young men had lock picks and control units

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

The carabinieri surprised four young men aboard two mopeds with burglary tools and a control unit to start cars to steal. The military of the mobile radio reported four boys – aged between …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Suspected car thieves stopped in Palermo, four young people had lock picks and control units appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.