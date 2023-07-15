Home » Suspected ‘Long Island serial killer’ arrested in US
A man accused of being responsible for a series of murders committed between 2010 and 2011 on the beach of Gilgo Beach on the island of Long Island, in the state of New York, was arrested on Friday in the United States. Investigators had long suspected that some of the murders were committed by a single person, to whom the media had given the name “Long Island serial killer” or “Gilgo Beach serial killer”. The person arrested is called Rex Heuermann, and he is a well-known 59-year-old New York architect: police said they found traces of his DNA on the body of one of the people killed in Gilgo Beach.

The case began in December 2010 when the bodies of four women were found on Ocean Parkway near the town of Gilgo. In the following months, the remains of seven other people were found: five women, a man and a girl. Heuermann was accused of killing three of the four women who were found in December 2010 (Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello) and is also suspected of killing the fourth Maureen Brainard-Barnes. At the moment he is not a suspect in the murders of the other seven people.

