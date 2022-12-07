Home World Suspected of cruelty to animals!Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink faces federal investigation
On December 5, local time, according to Reuters, Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company created by Musk, is under US federal investigation for allegedly violating US animal welfare laws. And just last week, Musk also vowed to guarantee that Neuralink is expected to conduct human trials within 6 months.

On December 1, Musk said at the Neuralink press conference that whether it is implanted in sheep, pigs or monkeys, it is confirmatory rather than exploratory. The company will do everything possible to conduct rigorous bench tests. Consideration will be given to implanting the device in animals. “We do everything we can to test these devices, not just before human trials, but before animal trials,” Musk said.

According to dozens of Neuralink company documents and more than 20 current and former employees of the company, Musk’s demands to speed up the development process caused the company’s employees to repeat failed experiments, which greatly increased the number of animals tested and killed. quantity.

As of now, Musk and other Neuralink executives have not responded to the matter.

