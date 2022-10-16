Home World Suspected serial killer arrested in California
The police of the city of Stockton, in central California, on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly perpetrated a series of murders – five this year and one in 2021 – that shocked the community. Wesley Brownlee was arrested early in the morning while “hunting” for another potential victim, police chief said. Stanley McFadden at a press conference. “He was on a mission to kill,” McFadden said, adding that Brownlee had a firearm at the time. “We’re sure we’ve stopped another murder.”

The series of murders

Five men were killed in an area of ​​Stockton between July 8 and September 27, and the murders bore a number of similarities. Another man was killed in Oakland, about 80 kilometers away, in April 2021. The victims were aged between 21 and 54 years. A woman survived a shooting believed to have been carried out by Brownlee. Investigators are still working to piece together the possible motive.

Tuesday in court

Stocktona city of approximately 350,000 people, is located 40 miles south of California’s state capital, Sacramento. Brownlee is expected to appear in court for subpoena on Tuesday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber said. Salazar, adding that his office was looking into the evidence to determine the allegations. “This case has been solved because we are Stocktonians. Why don’t you come to our house and you can’t bring terror,” Salazar said.

