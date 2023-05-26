Home » Suspects for stealing jaguars released | Info
World

Suspects for stealing jaguars released | Info

by admin
Suspects for stealing jaguars released | Info

The three suspects who were arrested on Thursday in Banja Luka and accused of stealing an expensive “Jaguar” car in Odžak have been released, Mondo learns.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As we previously announced, they were arrested in Banja Luka Aljoša G., Danko K. and Jelenko K., and the police announced that they are suspected of the criminal offense of aggravated theft, that is, the theft of a “jaguar” on April 13 this year in Odžak.

All of them were handed over to the police in Odžak, and as Mondo learns, Danko K. was immediately released after questioning, while detention was requested for the other two suspects, but the court rejected the proposal and they were also released.

All three are already known to the police.

The Banjaluka Police Department announced yesterday that parts of a vehicle were found in the Laktaš area, and a passenger vehicle was found in the Gradiska area, in which, as we learn, were parts of the “jaguar” that was melted down.

(World)

See also  French Economy Minister Le Maire: "Our alliance is crucial, Rome and Paris must work together"

You may also like

New York banned from discriminating on the basis...

Sloba Radanović was not in Serbia during the...

Hitler inscription on packages of cocaine | Info

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 26th. Lightening up on...

Palermo, the agitation of the prison officers continues...

Experts on the mysterious disease X | Info

Imran Khan responds to being included in the...

Ita and Lufthansa, closing of the agreement at...

Pole position at the Monaco GP: Leclerc tries,...

Scottie Pippen: Michael Jordan was a terrible player...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy