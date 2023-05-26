Suspects for stealing jaguars released | Info

The three suspects who were arrested on Thursday in Banja Luka and accused of stealing an expensive “Jaguar” car in Odžak have been released, Mondo learns.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As we previously announced, they were arrested in Banja Luka Aljoša G., Danko K. and Jelenko K., and the police announced that they are suspected of the criminal offense of aggravated theft, that is, the theft of a “jaguar” on April 13 this year in Odžak.

All of them were handed over to the police in Odžak, and as Mondo learns, Danko K. was immediately released after questioning, while detention was requested for the other two suspects, but the court rejected the proposal and they were also released.

All three are already known to the police.

The Banjaluka Police Department announced yesterday that parts of a vehicle were found in the Laktaš area, and a passenger vehicle was found in the Gradiska area, in which, as we learn, were parts of the “jaguar” that was melted down.

(World)