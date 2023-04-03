The District Court in Banja Luka ordered custody of Marko Praštal (27) from Banja Luka, who is suspected of having tried to kill fellow citizen Dejan Kostić aka Del (33) on March 17.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

The prosecution announced that Praštalo is suspected of driving a Mercedes in Aleja Svetog Sava Street on March 17 at around 4:20 p.m., and when he noticed the victim in his vehicle, which he was passing by, he got out and fired several shots in the direction of the back of the damaged vehicle with the intention of killing him, and then ran away.

As announced by the Banja Luka court, he was ordered into custody due to the existence of special circumstances that justify the fear that the suspect will repeat the criminal offense or complete what he started.

Both Praštalo and Kostić are already known to the police.

